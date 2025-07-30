India faces points loss if it refuses to play against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, experts warn

KARACHI – Experts have clarified that if the Indian cricket team refuses to play against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, the points will automatically be awarded to the Green Shirts.

Controversy continues in India over the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Initially, India had agreed to participate in the tournament and face Pakistan after receiving clearance from its government, following which the official schedule for the continental event was released.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, featuring eight teams. In Group A, arch-rivals Pakistan and India are set to face off at least twice, and potentially a third time, depending on tournament progression.

Despite India’s official confirmation, certain factions within the country continue to oppose the match against Pakistan. Earlier, sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had clarified that as tournament hosts, India cannot withdraw from the event nor refuse to play against any participating team, including Pakistan.

Still, noise continues on social media, with some users attempting to derail the highly anticipated encounter, similar to how a recent Pakistan-India match was canceled in the World Championship of Legends.

Responding to mounting pressure, the Indian Ministry of Sports stated that since the National Sports Governance Bill has not yet been passed by Parliament, the BCCI operates independently and is not under the ministry’s control.

“We can’t comment on the matter and will have to wait and see how the BCCI responds to public sentiment,” a ministry official said.

Meanwhile, the Indian media reports have suggested that while India technically has the option to forfeit the match, doing so would result in the team losing crucial points.

As per tournament rules, such a decision would be treated as a walkover in Pakistan’s favor.

The sources said that the Asia Cup 2025 is a multi-nation tournament, not a bilateral series. Therefore, India cannot simply opt out of playing. Any such action would ultimately benefit Pakistan on the points table.