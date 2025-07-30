Air quality monitoring: Punjab directs industries to install CCTV cameras

LAHORE – The Punjab government has sought online access to boilers and furnaces of industries through CCTV cameras for live monitoring of emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has directed industries to install and provide access to CCTV cameras of the requisite specifications by August 31 for the monitoring of emissions.

“I, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General, Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under Sections 6(1)(t) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997, do hereby order that all industrial units, having boilers and furnaces, operating in Punjab shall install CCTV cameras, with the (required) technical specifications”, reads the order issued last day.

“The CCTV cameras installed by such industrial units shall focus on the stack terminal from where smoke enters the atmosphere. The said industrial units shall share all necessary information with the focal person of EPA Punjab to ensure online access through CCTV cameras for the emission control monitoring system in air pollution-causing industrial units, allowing for live monitoring of the industrial unit. The deadline for ensuring compliance with this order is 31.08.2025”, the order reads, which shall remain in force until modified or withdrawn.

The EPA warned that any contravention of this order shall be dealt with under relevant provisions of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997, the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules, 2023, as well as under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.