India at crossroads: How Hindutva is unravelling union

NATIONS are not held together solely by geographical borders; their true strength lies in the narrative that gives them legitimacy.

When that narrative inspires trust and unity, the state grows stronger. But when it is enforced through coercion, when dissent is branded treason and criticism treated as enmity, silent cracks begin to form in its foundations. Today’s India, long celebrated as the “world’s largest democracy,” is walking this dangerous path of decline.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Administration hailed the move as a “historic reform” and a milestone in national unity. New Delhi projected an image of a fully integrated Kashmir. But the reality was far from this narrative: a sweeping military lockdown, months-long internet shutdown, mass arrests of political leaders and heavy censorship of the press. If the measure was truly in the people’s interest, why did it require such undemocratic means? This single decision undermined India’s federal structure, democratic principles and constitutional promises, turning Kashmir into both a symbol of state oppression and of a collapsing national narrative.

The fracture, however, did not stop at Kashmir. In the northeastern state of Manipur, ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has raged for over two years. Hundreds have been killed, thousands displaced, villages reduced to ashes and women publicly humiliated—images that shocked the world. Yet the central government dismissed it as a mere “internal matter,” while reports of bias and inaction by security forces circulated. In Kashmir, Muslim-majority dissent is labeled “terrorism”; in Manipur, bloody clashes between Hindu-majority communities are downplayed as minor unrest. This double standard exposes the fragility of India’s official narrative.

Elsewhere, discontent continues to spread. Punjab has seen renewed echoes of the Khalistan movement. Assam is witnessing a surge in hate campaigns against Bengali-origin Muslims. West Bengal struggles with communal tensions and the farmers’ protest shook the capital for months, defying state pressure and forcing the government to back down. These are not isolated incidents—they are signs of weakening social cohesion.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have further deepened divisions, striking at India’s secular identity and pushing minorities, especially Muslims, to the margins. Protests erupted across Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh and other cities, met with brutal crackdowns. The images of police storming Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University campuses sent a chilling message: dissent is now an unforgivable crime.

Globally, India’s faltering narrative is no longer hidden. The UN Human Rights Council has issued two reports expressing grave concern over Kashmir. The European Parliament has debated the Manipur crisis. Diplomatic tensions with Canada escalated after the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In Australia, divisions between Hindu and Sikh communities have deepened. In the US, growing complaints from Indian Muslims have sparked new conversations about India’s trajectory.

The truth is inescapable: no state can sustain its narrative through force alone. Trust, transparency and justice are the lifeblood of national cohesion. When a government divides citizens along lines of religion, ethnicity or language, it erodes its ideological foundation. What is breaking in India today is not just geography—it is the very idea upon which its identity was built. The inclusive vision of the Ganga-Jamuni culture, religious harmony and democratic values is withering under the banner of Hindutva. From Kashmir to Manipur, the cracks we see are not mere administrative failures but the symptoms of a narrative in collapse—one that propaganda and artificial optics can only conceal for so long. Unless India corrects course, these fractures will only deepen in the years ahead.

—The writer is a Strategic Communication Advisor, researcher and analyst on international affairs.

