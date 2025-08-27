How social media reduced offline social capital in Pakistan

THE advent of social media was once hailed as a revolution in human connectivity.

Platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp promised to strengthen bonds, increase civic engagement and democratize voices. In Pakistan, with its young population and rapid digital penetration, the optimism was even greater. Yet over the past fifteen years, it has become increasingly clear that while social media has expanded virtual networks, it has simultaneously diminished offline social capital. The result is a paradox: we are more connected than ever before, yet lonelier, more polarized and less invested in real-life communities. Offline social capital refers to the trust, reciprocity and networks built through face-to-face relationships. Traditionally, Pakistani society thrived on such connections. Family gatherings, neighborhood interactions, baithaks, chai dhabas, literary circles and student unions were the cornerstones of social life. They provided platforms for collective problem-solving, political engagement and cultural enrichment. The rise of social media has eroded many of these spaces, replacing them with virtual communities that often lack the depth and trust of physical interactions.

The turning point came in the late 2000s when smartphones and cheap internet packages flooded the market. With Facebook and later Twitter becoming the main arenas of discussion, political debate shifted online. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was perhaps the biggest beneficiary. PTI mastered digital mobilization, building massive followings and driving political participation among the youth. While this energized a new generation of voters, it also weakened offline political culture. Street corner debates, student union elections and public seminars were replaced by hashtag wars and digital rallies. A citizen liking or retweeting a post became the substitute for real engagement in civic life. This shift reduced the collective energy of physical movements, narrowing political participation into digital echo chambers. Beyond politics, social media also transformed family life. In many urban households, family dinners that once echoed with stories, laughter and debates are now silent affairs interrupted by the constant scrolling of screens. Even during weddings or Eid gatherings, it is not uncommon to see relatives glued to Instagram reels or TikTok videos rather than conversing with one another. The art of dialogue, storytelling and intergenerational bonding has declined. Offline social capital, which once thrived within extended family systems, has weakened as members retreat into their digital cocoons.

The decline is equally visible in educational spaces. Student unions, banned in the 1980s under General Zia, once created opportunities for leadership, debate and negotiation. In their absence, universities have become even more digitally dependent. Students are quick to organize Twitter trends but hesitant to engage in collective, offline activism. The recent PTI protests after Imran Khan’s arrest saw massive online mobilization, but on-ground participation was inconsistent, reflecting the gap between digital enthusiasm and offline action. This erosion of offline social capital is not just anecdotal but has academic grounding. Robert Putnam’s theory of “Bowling Alone” argued that the decline of physical community interactions reduces trust and weakens democratic culture. In Pakistan, social media has accelerated this process by fragmenting identities. Online, people belong to polarized camps, PTI supporters versus PML-N loyalists, conservatives versus liberals—but these divisions rarely translate into meaningful offline dialogue. Instead, the result is a deepening of mistrust and an inability to compromise. Social media thrives on outrage and instant reactions, while offline social capital requires patience, empathy and reciprocity.

One real-life example is the rise of “WhatsApp family groups.” While intended to strengthen kinship ties, these groups often fuel misunderstandings. Misinformation spreads quickly, political arguments escalate and elderly relatives feel alienated. What was once a source of unity such as family gatherings has turned into fragmented communication channels mediated by smartphones. Another case is neighborhood life in urban Pakistan. In the past, mohallas functioned as strong units of trust where residents helped each other in times of need. Today, neighbors are more likely to interact through Facebook community groups than face-to-face. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, online groups multiplied, but when people fell sick, many found themselves without physical support from their immediate communities. The erosion is also cultural. Pakistan’s literary culture once revolved around mushairas, theatre and book clubs. These gatherings fostered trust, intellectual exchange and artistic collaboration. Now, online performances, live streams and digital influencers dominate. While this has democratized expression, it has also made art consumption solitary. A YouTube viewer is not the same as an active participant in a community of readers or theatre-goers. Offline social capital, which thrives on shared spaces of culture, has been diminished.

At the heart of this decline is the commodification of attention. Social media platforms are designed to keep users online, drawing them away from physical communities. Pakistan’s youth now spend hours curating online identities while neglecting their offline responsibilities. This has created what scholars call “the illusion of community.” One may have thousands of followers online but no one to call in times of crisis. However, this is not to say all is lost. There are moments when social media enhances offline social capital. Crowdfunding campaigns for medical treatment, food drives during floods and political awareness campaigns often begin online and translate into real-world action. Yet these remain exceptions rather than the rule. The broader trend still points toward a decline in offline bonds. Pakistan’s challenge is to rebuild a balance. Social media should be a tool to enhance, not replace physical communities. Reviving student unions, investing in public libraries and cultural centers, encouraging neighborhood councils and creating inclusive leisure spaces can help restore offline social capital. Unless such efforts are made, Pakistan risks creating a society that is loud online but hollow offline. The promise of social media was to bring people closer, but in Pakistan, it has often done the opposite. From politics to family life to education, offline social capital has been weakened. A country that once thrived on communal bonds now struggles with digital isolation. The challenge ahead is not only to connect online but to reconnect offline, to rediscover the trust, laughter and solidarity that cannot be replicated by screens.

—The writer is a senior media academic, former Dean of Mass Communication at Beaconhouse National University and University of Central Punjab, and currently a Professor at the University of Central Punjab.

