Beyond pride: A purposeful reflection this I Day

INDEPENDENCE Day is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedom and of the strength that comes from a nation united by a shared purpose.

It is a time to honour our journey but also to reflect on the challenges that still stand in our way, whether social, economic, political or related to our national security. As we raise our flags and sing with pride, we must also ask ourselves: have we truly lived up to the ideals that inspired our independence? There is no doubt that celebrating progress is important. It boosts our spirit, shows us how far we have come and gives hope for the future. Every nation needs moments of pride to bring its people together and Pakistan is no exception. We have many achievements to be proud of and they deserve to be celebrated.

While we celebrate our nation’s progress and honour the sacrifices that made our freedom possible, it is equally important to remain honest about the challenges that persist. True patriotism lies not just in praise, but in the courage to confront our shortcomings. When only the positives are highlighted, often to serve political or personal interests, we risk creating a narrative that overlooks the realities that we confront as a nation. Acknowledging these truths does not diminish our pride; rather, it deepens it, showing our commitment to a more inclusive, transparent, secure and accountable future.

Ignoring our problems doesn’t make them disappear. In fact, hiding our struggles, especially when only the positives are shown to serve political or personal agendas can do more harm than good. Unfortunately, this is something we continue to see most of the times. True love for our country means not just cheering for our success but also owning our failures and working together to fix them. Whether young or old, each of us has a role to play in shaping a better Pakistan, one that lives up to the dreams our independence was built on.

Pakistan holds a strategically vital position on the global stage, making it a key player in regional dynamics. As global and regional powers pursue control over Central Asian resources and strategic trade routes, Pakistan’s geographic and political importance makes it a frequent target for manipulation. Foreign eyes also remain focus on Pakistan’s hidden wealth which remained uncovered due to our own faulty and self-centred policies. Whether through diplomatic pressure, economic manipulation, or covert operations, efforts to influence and destabilize Pakistan continue to steadily increase.

Pakistan’s complex security environment shaped by internal and external military, political, social and economic challenges have repeatedly been exploited by external adversaries aiming to destabilize the country. This intersection of internal instability and external pressure poses a persistent threat to national sovereignty and presents a multifaceted strategic dilemma.

Over the past few decades, Pakistan’s security paradigm has shifted from a conventional, state-centric threat, mainly from India to a more complex blend of transnational, multi-directional asymmetric challenges. Particular focus has been placed on weakening its military and facilitating Indian involvement in Baluchistan and the former FATA region. The promotion of separatist movements in these areas is no longer covert and continues to pose a serious challenge to national unity and security. In most cases, we need to blame ourselves to provide such opportunities to our adversaries to exploit.

As a security professional with creditable connections to international experts, I believe our internal vulnerabilities pose a greater threat to national security than external enemies. Adversaries often exploit these weaknesses. Corrupt and self-serving elements within the country have also been used extensively to serve their agenda.

We have long failed to address the deep flaws in our society and governance. Though we claim to have a democratic system in the country, our governance structure misaligns with societal framework. Power continues to be concentrated among a select elite, maintained through mechanisms of elite capture and systemic manipulation. As political infighting and self-interest continue, public trust erodes. Most troubling is the presence of influential figures serving foreign interests for personal gain and control.

This neglect is not accidental; it reflects a troubling pattern that has repeated itself throughout our history. Time and again, the same mistakes have pushed us closer to the challenges we face today. An increasing number of thoughtful voices are calling for a strategic reorientation. Firefighting is no longer an option. We need a clear, sustained vision for structural transformation.

As global dynamics shift, Pakistan must align its narrative with current realities and strategic thinking. From my experience in security sector and interaction with global experts, it’s clear that international security trends are changing and Pakistan is being affected. To respond effectively, we need to understand these emerging threats, reform internal systems and focus on long-term planning instead of short-term solutions.

On this Independence Day, let’s go beyond pride and embrace a renewed sense of purpose. Drawing on over four decades in Pakistan’s security services, I have authored ‘Caught in the Crossfire: The Inside Story of Pakistan’s Secret Services’, an insider’s account of our national security architecture. The book connects Pakistan’s historical trajectory with today’s challenges, offering strategic insights grounded in first hand experience.

Published by Pen and Sword Books (UK), it was launched in Dubai and also featured at the Emirates Books Festival 2025. The Pakistani edition, reprinted by Vanguard Books, is now available nationwide. On 14th August 2025, as we reflect on our nation’s journey, ‘Caught in the Crossfire’ stands as a timely call to confront uncomfortable truths, reclaim our strategic clarity and chart a more secure and sovereign future for Pakistan.

—The author is Security Management Specialist, based in Dubai, UAE.