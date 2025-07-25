Imran Khan’s sons served pork at Capitol Hill Club in meeting with US Congressman?

WASHINGTON – Imran Khan’s sons Kasim and Sulaiman Khan are in US, in push for the release of their father, who remained behind bars, and now their meeting set social media ablaze, with document claiming that the sons dined at venue that doesn’t serve halal food.

Despite focus on Kasim and Sulaiman’s political outreach, Pakistani social media users shared pictures of duo dining at the Capitol Hill Club, and it also shows the catering policy that claimed the club doesn’t serve halal.

Social media users accused Jemima’s sons of eating ‘Pork Meat’ and the posts were reshared. A supposed menu document claims, “We don’t offer halal or Kosher food as per restaurant policy.”

Amid viral buzz, a fact check revealed AI-generated document. Detection tools flagged file as “computer-generated,” and its bizarre errors further made it doctored.

Later, it turned out that Capitol Hill Club website contains no such policy, and real catering guidelines are professional, typo-free, and make no mention of halal.

The now-viral hoax was also shared by the ruling party in what is said to be coordinated smear campaign against PTI.