Trade, Peace, and Pak-US strategic partnership top agenda as Ishaq Dar meets Rubio

WASHINGTON – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar called on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at US State Department as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

Upon arrival, Ishaq Dar was warmly received by senior U.S. officials, with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, also present during the visit. The high-level talks were held at the delegation level and attended by senior representatives from both governments.

Pakistani Deputy PM Ishaq Dar meets U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for crucial talks on trade, ties, and trust. 🤝🌐 pic.twitter.com/cYFUhtj4zv — IASAD5684 (@AsadIqb46190672) July 25, 2025

During the meeting, wide-ranging discussions were held on strengthening Pakistan-US relations, promoting trade and economic ties, and encouraging mutual investments. Both sides explored avenues for cooperation in key sectors, including security, counter-terrorism, and regional stability.

The two leaders stressed significance of efforts to address global and regional challenges. In this context, Deputy Prime Minister Dar appreciated President Donald Trump’s past diplomatic efforts during heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, describing them as “commendable.”

Ishaq Dar also reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further broaden and stabilize its partnership with the United States, noting that peace and prosperity in the region require sustained dialogue and cooperation.

Secretary Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and praised the country’s continued commitment to global and regional peace. He further highlighted the positive role the Pakistani diaspora plays in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Optimism was also expressed regarding progress in trade talks, with both leaders noting alignment in their perspectives and interests on regional peace and stability.

The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to work together more closely to promote peace, economic development, and strategic cooperation in the years ahead.