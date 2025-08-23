Naqvi orders end of encroachment, approves Islamabad projects

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday directed the complete removal of encroachments, emphasizing that no leniency should be shown to violators.

Mohsin Naqvi instructed the authorities to clear all relevant sectors of illegal occupants by September 30. The tasks have been assigned to SSP Operations, ADCG, and the Director of DMA for implementation.

He was chairing an important meeting at the CDA Headquarters to review ongoing and new projects aimed at improving public facilities in the capital.

During the meeting, it was decided that the foundation for the flyover at T-Chowk and the underpass at Shaheen Chowk would be laid at the beginning of September.

Naqvi stressed that housing societies must fully comply with rules and regulations, warning that strict disciplinary action will be taken against non-compliance. He also ordered the commencement of Phase One of the Diplomatic Enclave Up-gradation Project, which will focus on the main entry from Shahrah-e-Dastoor, adjacent roads, boundary wall, cycling track, and park development.

The meeting reviewed models for activating the Gandhara Heritage and Citizen Center and approved the re-modeling of Daman-e-Koh to enhance citizen facilities. Progress on ongoing construction in sectors C-14, C-15, and C-16 was evaluated while work in pending sectors E-12 and I-12 is to be completed soon and handed over to allotment holders.

The interior minister also instructed that comprehensive development plans be presented for new sectors C-13, D-13, E-13 and F-13. He directed that the initial work for the construction of two five-star hotels in Islamabad be completed by December 31. Work on the first phase of the Model Jail is ongoing and would be completed soon, and space has been allocated for the establishment of Capital House in Islamabad.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CDA members, ADCG, SSP Operations and other senior officials were also present there.