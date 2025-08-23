KP floods: How much compensation affected families, individuals will get?

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Saturday released the details of financial relief for victims of the recent devastating floods.

The provincial relief department said that each family of a person who lost their life in the floods would be awarded Rs 2 million.

The department confirmed that every injured individual will receive Rs 500,000 as compensation.

The Relief Department clarified that fully destroyed houses would receive Rs 1 million while partially damaged homes would be compensated with Rs 300,000.

What about shopkeepers?

The KP government has decided that business owners whose shops were completely destroyed by floodwaters would get Rs 500,000 to help them recover. Each affected person would receive Rs 15,000 for food and basic necessities.

The officials have urged residents to register for compensation promptly to ensure timely disbursement of funds. They emphasized that this relief package aims to provide immediate support to victims and help them rebuild their lives after the unprecedented flooding.

The KP Relief Department also issued warnings about ongoing heavy rains, potential flooding and landslides. The residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions from local authorities.

The compensation is aimed at alleviation of some of the hardships, the actual rebuilding and rehabilitation process would require continued support from both the government and humanitarian agencies.