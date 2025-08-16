Imran Khan’s lawyer submits additional documents before SC in 9 May bail cases

ISLAMABAD – In the ongoing May 9 cases, PTI founder Imran Khan’s lawyer has submitted additional documents to the Supreme Court to support his bail petition.

The documents included relevant orders and judgments from lower courts and High Courts, attached to the petition for the court’s consideration.

Earlier, Imran Khan had submitted order sheets of eight different rulings related to the 9 May cases.

The Supreme Court, under a three-member bench led by the Chief Justice, has scheduled the hearing for August 19.

It may be mentioned here that many PTI leaders including Ejaz Chaudhary, Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed have been sentenced to jail for their role in May 9 riots.