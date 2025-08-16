Pakistan’s New Bill Proposes 5-Year Jail Term for Obscene, Vulgar Posts

ISLAMABAD – The ever-growing world of digital media in Pakistan, coupled with lack of awareness, education, and effective regulation, raised several questions on content being shared online, particularly for women and children.

A controversial new proposal, Prohibition of Obscenity and Vulgarity on Digital Media Bill 2025, is about to hit National Assembly floor and it could reshape the way Pakistanis use the internet.

The draft, introduced by PPP lawmaker Dr. Syeda Shahida Rehmani, grants sweeping powers to regulate anything state deems immoral online. Under bill, violators could face jail terms of up to five years and fines soaring to Rs1 billion, while platforms failing to comply risk losing their licenses entirely.

Nothing escapes bill’s broad scope. from films, dramas, and web series to memes, songs, reels, live streams, and even some ads. The list of “prohibited” material includes explicit conversations, depictions of extramarital relationships, revealing attire, drug-related content, satire of religious values, mockery of hijab or purdah, and even narratives seen as undermining “Pakistan’s ideology or family system.”

Pakistan Obscenity and Vulgarity Bill

Digital platforms, including social media giants, will be forced to toe the line. They must submit reports of every upload from Pakistan within 15 days, erase flagged material within 24 hours, and preserve user data for three years. Any slip could cost them Rs50 million for the first violation, Rs100 million for the second, and repeat failures could see their services suspended altogether.

All offenses under the bill are non-bailable and non-compoundable, meaning no easy way out for those accused. The move has sparked alarm among journalists and free speech advocates, who already criticize the PECA Act of 2016 for being misused against media workers and critics.

As some opposed it, other backed it amid violation of privacy online as several clips of TikTok star, influencers were shared online in previous years.