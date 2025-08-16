Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s balanced Policy on China, and US

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Asim Munir has reaffirmed that Pakistan will pursue balanced approach in its relations with both China and the United States.

Speaking at gathering of overseas Pakistanis in Brussels and later in conversation with senior columnist Sohail Warraich, General Munir sheds light on several topics including rumors peddled by hostile elements seeking to create anarchy.

In his rare interaction with senior journalist, COAS commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet for their performance, particularly highlighting their resilience and wisdom during times of crisis. “The government demonstrated courage and prudence, which deserves recognition,” he remarked. He added that he considers himself “only a soldier” and said his ultimate wish is martyrdom.

Addressing political matters, General Munir said genuine reconciliation can only be achieved through forgiveness. Citing verses from the Holy Qur’an, he noted that those who sought forgiveness succeeded, while those who refused failed.

He highlighted Pakistan’s economic prospects, underscoring country’s rich natural resources, pointing to Reko Diq mining project, expected to generate billions of dollars in revenue in the coming years, expressing optimism that Pakistan could soon join the ranks of developed nations.

On foreign policy, COAS assured that Pakistan would maintain balance in its relations with both China and the US. He further praised US President Donald Trump’s desire for peace, revealing that Pakistan had even taken the initiative to recommend him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The army chief issued strong warning to India, cautioning against destabilizing Pakistan through proxy activities. He also urged Afghanistan to abandon its policy of pushing Taliban fighters across the border into Pakistan.

The event garnered hundreds of overseas Pakistanis from across Europe, who gave General Munir an enthusiastic reception. Many praised his leadership, with one attendee even kissing his hand in respect.