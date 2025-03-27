Imran Khan moves IHC for early hearing of his appeal against sentence in £190 million case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has moved a civil miscellaneous application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking early hearing of his appeal for suspension of sentence in £190 million case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Imran Khan said that the case for the suspension of his sentence was due for hearing on March 24 but the lead counsel was engaged in a murder case at the Supreme Court.

The petitioner moved by Imran Khan asked the court to fix for hearing of the plea as well as the main appeal against 190million pounds before Eid.

He made the federal government and chairman of NAB as respondents in the plea.

An accountability court, earlier this month, had delayed its verdict in the £190 million pounds case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana deferred the announcement of the verdict after Khan and his wife did not appear in court and their lawyers failed to reach timely.

The judge remarked that the suspects skipped the hearing despite being summoned by court. He later announced that the verdict will now be announced on January 17.

The verdict was initially reserved on December 18. At first, it was pronounced that the decision would be announced on December 23. Later, it was delayed to January 6. And it was put off again till January 13 as the judge was on leave in previous hearing.

The £190 million case involves a reference filed by NAB against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023.

The trial of the £190 million pound reference was completed within a year, and during the trial, the NAB court recorded the statements of 35 witnesses. The lawyers of the founder of PTI cross-examined the witnesses.

Important witnesses in the reference included former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, former chief minister Pervez Khattak, and former federal Minister Zubaida Jalal, all of whom recorded their statements. In the £190 million pound reference, the suspects were indicted on February 27 last year.