Economic stability has come to Pakistan, says PM day after IMF-Pakistan agreement

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme brought stability but such program did not lead nations to developments and economic prosperity.

“Thanks to Almighty Allah, economic stability has come to Pakistan,” said the PM while addressing an event of the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub in Islamabad on Thursday.

The statement came just a day after Pakistan and IMF reached a staff level agreement for the loan programme.

“We pray to Allah that the recent IMF programme will be the last one. Over the past 77 years, our debts have only increased,” said the PM.

He said that “You all may know that we have reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF, but this is a million-dollar loan, which we haven’t earned,”.

He stated that through the hard work and skills of the youth, the goal is to transform a life of debt into a life of dignity, and he assured that he would go to any extent to free the country from debt. The aim is to strengthen farmers, industrialists, and the youth economically.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that the goal is to enable Pakistan’s youth to secure honorable employment, for which money would be allocated for their training by cutting other expenses.

“I will continue to serve Pakistan as a humble servant,” said the PM.

He said, “If we invest in the youth, Pakistan will prosper. We will provide youth with the best skills. If we offer IT, AI, and vocational training, the youth will become an asset,”.

The PM also mentioned that in the last three weeks, Rs34 billion have been deposited into the national treasury. This was the amount that had been stuck due to stay orders issued by courts in favor of the banks.