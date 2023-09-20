Expressing its concerns over unbridled petrol smuggling in the country, the International Monetary Fund has written to the Ministry of Finance and Federal Bureau of Revenue seeking answers on the matter.

As per official documents, the Washington-based lender is concerned about 120,000 tonnes of petroleum products that are smuggled into the country each month.

Demanding comprehensive action against 143 million litres of petroleum products smuggled each month, the IMF has sought a report from the finance ministry and the FBR over measures taken to curb the smuggling of petroleum products.