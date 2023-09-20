The Ministry of Interior has imposed a temporary ban on the issuance of arms’ licences and has even started investigations into unchecked issuance of these licences.

Similarly, they disclosed, the ministry had even seized computers and documentary record of all staff members of the weapons branch, and initiated its audit.

They said that the ministry would take decision on resuming issuance of licenses after it was done with the audit.

Sources further said that hundreds of licences were issued on the recommendations of MNAs and bureaucrats.