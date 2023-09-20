Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association has announced to end its strike after receiving an invitation for talks from the government.

The oil tanker owners and delegations of incumbent government and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority will meet today in Islamabad to “find a way out”.

In a statement, the spokesperson of Oil Tankers Association said that they were calling off the strike after receiving assurances from the government. “The association was restoring fuel supply keeping in mind the issues being faced by the public,” he added.

Giving details about the demands, the spokesperson said the oil tankers association demanded the government to increase the fares by 100 percent for local routes and 50 percent for long routes.

The oil tanker owners also demanded to give a share to the association in the White Oil Pipeline. He said the association is also appealing to allow old vehicles for oil transportation.