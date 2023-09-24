The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail application in the cipher case.

The Islamabad High Court’s registrar office has issued the cause list for the next week. The PTI chairman’s bail application is scheduled for hearing on today, which will be heard by IHC Chief Justice AamerFarooq. The court has issued a notice to the FIA for arguments.

It should be noted that the Official Secrets Act Special Court had rejected the bail application of the PTI chairman. Apart from this, the Islamabad High Court reserved the decision on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s request to transfer the trial of his case from Attock to Adiala Jail and fixed the case for re-hearing. Chief Justice Farooq will hear the petition on Sept 25.—INP