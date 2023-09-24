Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi Sunday directed state media organizations to provide level playing field to all registered political parties in the upcoming general elections.

During his visit to Radio Broadcasting House Karachi, he assured an impartial treatment to all political groups during campaigning.

The Caretaker Minister said government is trying to cater to the broadcasting needs of public through digital technology, Digital Radio Mondiale will be introduced soon in the country.

Murtaza Solangi said that all political parties should have full freedom to contest elections.

He said it was clear in the Constitution that the system of the country will be run by elected representatives. “State media should not support or oppose any political party,” Murtaza Solangi said.

The minister issued directives to the official media to give fair coverage to the registered political parties.

It was the responsibility of the caretaker government to provide a conducive environment for transparent elections, Murtaza Solangi maintained. He said that the government was working for the betterment of Radio Pakistan and that its broadcast should be digital. Murtaza Solangi said he would try to solve radio problems under legal and constitutional powers. He assured that he would use his available time for the solution of problems.

The minister said that Radio Pakistan should meet the demands of the modern age and this was his dream.

Murtaza Solangi said that the board of Radio Pakistan would be reconstituted soon and he considered it his responsibility to improve the affairs of Radio Pakistan.

Murtaza Solangi vowed to resolve all the problems of the Radio Pakistan employees.