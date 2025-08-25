Actress Asma Abbas’ WhatsApp account hacked, fraudsters demand money from contacts  

KARACHI – Renowned actress Asma Abbas has revealed that her WhatsApp account was hacked after she unknowingly shared a verification code, causing her serious inconvenience as fraudsters began demanding money from her contacts.

In a video message shared on social media, the actress said she received a phone call from an unknown number claiming that her parcel had arrived.

The caller asked her to provide a code sent to her WhatsApp for confirmation.

Believing it to be genuine, since she was expecting a package from her daughter Zara, she shared the code, after which her account was immediately compromised.

Following the incident, her sister and veteran actress Bushra Ansari also raised the alarm by sharing a screenshot of messages sent from Asma Abbas’ hacked WhatsApp account, in which someone was requesting a loan of Rs 1 million from acquaintances.

Asma Abbas warned her relatives, friends, and the public to remain vigilant against such scams, adding that her contacts were receiving fraudulent messages under her name demanding money.

“Please be careful, such frauds are happening frequently these days,” she cautioned.