Now own THIS PHONE on 24-month installments with 0% markup, processing fee

LAHORE – Nothing has recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern specifications in Pakistan and now it is available on easy installments without markup and processing fee.

The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a sharp 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution for an enhanced viewing experience.

The CMF Phone 1 comes with a dual rear camera setup, including 50MP and 2MP lenses, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

It runs on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) chipset, paired with an octa-core CPU for seamless performance.

Users will also benefit from 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, with the option of expanding memory through a dedicated SD card slot.

To ensure long-lasting usage, the phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging, allowing quick power replenishment.

Nothing CMF Phone 1 Installment Plan

The Bank of Punjab has announced a thrilling installment offer for Nothing CMF Phone 1 (8+128 GB).. Customers can now purchase the device at a discounted price of Rs79,900, down from Rs84,900.

Through this promotion, BOP credit card holders can avail easy monthly installment plans with 0% markup and 0% processing fee for up to 24 months.

The monthly installment starts from as low as Rs3,329 for 24 months while it will be Rs4,439 for 18-month plan and Rs6,658 for 12-month plan.

The offer is valid till August 31, 2025.