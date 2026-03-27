Concerns grow over digital censorship, free speech curbs in India

NEW DEHLI – A recent report by the Ministry of Home Affairs India has sparked concern over increasing digital censorship and government intervention in India, raising questions about the state of freedom of expression in the country.

The Indian authorities, as per the report, are issuing an average of 290 content removal notices daily, a move critics say directly impacts citizens’ right to free speech.

The analysts view the trend as indicative of tighter control over online content and dissent.

The report stated that the government is invoking Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act 2000 India to require social media platforms to remove content within three hours. Legal observers argue that such provisions place significant pressure on digital platforms and restrict their ability to operate independently.

It has also been highlighted that many of these notices are reportedly linked to political content, particularly criticism aimed at federal ministers and government institutions, prompting concerns about the suppression of dissenting voices.

Besides it, the report pointed to a surge in cyber security incidents, with nearly 2.9 million cases recorded, reflecting challenges in the country’s digital security framework. The experts note that while cyber threats are increasing, the government’s focus appears to be shifting toward regulating online discourse.

The observers warned that policies introduced in the name of security could lead to a more controlled digital environment, limiting space for opposing views.

The human rights groups and international observers have been urged to take note of the situation, as concerns mount over the balance between governance, security, and fundamental democratic freedoms.