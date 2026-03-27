Stars beat Challengers in Women’s T20 Tournament Opener

Stars beat Challengers by 39 runs in the National Women’s T20 Tournament opener at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore on Friday.

After opting to bat, the Stars lost opener Omaima Sohail (5) in the fifth over with 20 runs on the board.

Samina Aftab and Kainat Hafeez then stitched a 53-run partnership for the second wicket. Kainat scored 34 off 25 balls, hitting five fours.

Kainat and Sidra Amin fell to Zunash Abdul Sattar off consecutive deliveries in the 12th over. At that stage, captain Tuba walked in and scored an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls, which included two fours and five sixes.

Tuba added 20 runs for the fourth wicket with Samina (33) and then shared an unbroken 63-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Huraina Sajjad (17), taking Stars to 156 for four in 20 overs.

For Challengers, Zunash Abdul Sattar was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of two for 34.

In turn, Challengers were bundled out for 117 in 17 overs. Natalia Pervaiz top-scored with 39 off 30 balls, including four fours and a six. Eman Naseer, who captained Pakistan U19 to a series win against Bangladesh U19 last year, scored 23 while wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz also made 23.

For Stars, Omaima Sohail led the bowling attack, while 19-year-old left-arm spinner Aleesa Mukhtiar took two wickets for 22 in three overs. Tuba and Waheeda Akhtar clinched one wicket each.

Muneeba Ali-led Invincibles will take on Nashra Sandhu’s Strikers in the second match of the tournament at the same venue on Saturday. The first ball will be bowled at 10 am.