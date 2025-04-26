IHC fixes for hearing appeals of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in £190 million case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed for hearing the appeals filed by PTI founder chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the verdict in the £190 million case.

Islamabad High Court Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif would hear the appeals of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi on April 30.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had filed appeals against their convictions. The appeals were filed on January 27 against the verdict announced on January 17, and on April 17, the court had accepted the petitions to schedule the case for an early hearing.

In the £190 million case, Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison while Bushra Bibi was sentenced to seven years imprisonment along with a fine. The Accountability Court had announced the verdict on January 17.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the verdict in 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case is in accordance with the law and based on merit.

Talking to the media persons outside parliament house in Islamabad today (Friday) along with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, he said the PTI founder failed to prove his innocence in the case. He said the leading lawyers and neutral experts are also describing the verdict as being in line with the law.

Attaullah Tarar regretted the use of religion card in the case saying that the corruption cannot be hidden through this.

He said Al-Qadir Trust case was the mega corruption case in the country’s history. He said the defence counsel did not contest the case on merit but on political grounds. He also mentioned that the verdict highlighted the defence counsel’s failure to present any evidence of innocence and the inability to respond to the evidence presented by the prosecution.

In his remarks on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said Al-Qadir Trust case is an open and shut case. He said it was a heinous act and the volume of corruption in this case is unprecedented.