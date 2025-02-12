ICC imposes five-year ban on Bangladesh Shohely Akhter over charges of match fixing

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday imposed a 5-year ban on Bangladesh women’s team spinner Shohely Akhter for match-fixing allegations.

Saheliyah Akter has been banned from all formats of cricket for 5 years due to match-fixing allegations during Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

The 36-year-old player accepted the charges and admitted to violating five clauses of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The ban on Shohely Akhter began on February 10, 2025.

The reports showed that in 2023, a Dhaka news channel released an audio recording in which an alleged conversation between two cricketers was heard.

The report stated that during the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, Lata Mondal contacted Shohely Akhter. However, Shohely Akhter rejected the allegations, calling it a misunderstanding.

Off-spinner Shohely Akhter has played two One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 13 T20 International matches for the Bangladesh women’s team.

It may also be mentioned here that the ICC is all set to hold Champions Trophy 2025 from this month. The ICC Champions Trophy first match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.