Icc Releases Teaser Of Champions Trophy 2025 Official Song

LONDON – The fans are over the moon as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the teaser of the official song for fast approaching Champions Trophy 2025.

The international body took to the social media and shared the teaser, featuring renowned singer Atif Aslam who has lent his mesmerizing voice to the track.

For now, the ICC has only unveiled the teaser but the full song—representing all eight participating teams—will be released soon.

With just 12 days left until the tournament kicks off, the renovation of Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium has been completed. The opening ceremony would feature performances by singers Ali Zafar, Aima Baig and Arif Lohar, and promised an entertaining experience for cricket fans.

A special inauguration ceremony of revamped Gaddafi Stadium would be held today at 5pm. The fans will have free entry to enjoy the songs of renowned singers including Atif Aslam, Aima Baig and Arif Lohar.