Actress Maryam Nafees gives birth to her first child

LAHORE – Renowned actress Maryam Nafees gave the birth to her first child and a photoshoot with her baby bump.

However, a new discussion rose on social media regarding her husband, Aman Ahmed’s past.

It has been revealed that Aman Ahmed was previously married and had also been the son-in-law of senior Pakistani drama actress Bushra Ansari.

The revelation came to light when Maryam Nafees shared a picture of her passport during her trip to the United States for the birth of her first child.

The social media users criticized her, suggesting that she wanted to obtain US citizenship for her baby. One user commented, revealing that Maryam Nafees’ husband, Aman Ahmed, is already a US citizen.

But the story didn’t end there. Social media users further disclosed that Aman Ahmed was once the former son-in-law of the famous actress Bushra Ansari and the ex-husband of her daughter, Meera Ansari.

According to reports, Aman Ahmed married Meera Ansari in the early 2000s, and they have two children from that relationship. However, the marriage didn’t last long, and in November 2020, Meera Ansari remarried in New York.

Bushra Ansari has often expressed regret over the decisions related to her daughters’ first marriages. However, she has also mentioned that Meera Ansari’s second husband is very supportive and respectable.

It may be mentioned here that after his separation from Meera Ansari, Aman Ahmed married actress Maryam Nafees in 2022. The couple is now preparing to welcome their first child.