Electric prices may go down for consumers as CPPA moves petition to NEPRA

ISLAMABAD – The electricity prices may god down for the consumers as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) submitted a petition before National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in this regard.

The petition, filed for the month fuel price adjustment for January, suggested that the electricity prices may be reduced by up to Rs2 per unit.

The NEPRA authority would hear the CPPA’s petition on February 27.

According to the petition, 7.81 billion electricity units were sold in January, with 10.63 percent of electricity generated from hydel sources and 15.56% from local coal.

During January, the electricity production from imported coal accounted for 8.53 percent while 1.33 percent of electricity was produced from furnace oil. Additionally, 18.92 percent of electricity was generated from RLNG in January.

The federal government had earlier decided to provide a significant relief to consumers on electricity prices from March 2025.

The government is expected to reduce the power tariff by Rs2 per unit for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25.

Power distribution companies also submitted a plea to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking a reduction in electricity prices.

If approved, electricity prices are expected to decrease starting from March 2025, providing more than Rs52 billion in relief to the public.

The regulatory authority will hold a public hearing on the petitions on February 12, 2025. The price reduction in prices would be applicable to March, April and May.

Quarterly adjustments will also apply to K-Electric consumers, while lifeline consumers will not receive any relief.

Previous, the nuclear power contributed 26.61 percent to electricity production while electricity obtained from Iran accounted for 0.41 percent, the wind energy contributed 2.67 percent, and bagasse accounted for 1.67 percent. The solar power generated 1.06 percent of electricity during January.