Pakistan petroleum dealers hint at closing petrol pumps

KARACHI – Pakistan Petroleum Dealers on Thursday rejected the de-regulation policy and hinted at closing petrol pumps across the country.

In a video message, All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Chairman Abdul Sami Khan said that they rejected the de-regulated formula for petroleum product prices. He warned that the imposition of the de-regulated formula would lead to an increase in petroleum smuggling and adulteration.

He explained that de-regulating the prices of petroleum products would allow petrol pumps to set their own prices. An emergency meeting of the central committee was called, and protest banners would be displayed across the country on Thursday.

Abdul Sami Khan further mentioned that an urgent letter would be sent to the Ministry of Petroleum, opposing the de-regulation formula and demanding an increase in the margin. The margin for petroleum dealers per liter should be raised by 4%, making it 13 rupees.

OGRA supported the de-regulation formula but the ministry lacked the courage to speak out.

The Petroleum Dealers Association chairman also pointed out that smuggling of petroleum products from Iran had started increasing again.

He called for the federal government to make a legal agreement with Iran to curb smuggling. He claimed that the de-regulation would not lead to cheaper petrol for the public and that Petroleum Minister Musaddik Malik had ignored petroleum dealers.