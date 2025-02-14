ICC announces prize money for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the prize money for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which would be hosted by Pakistan.

According to the ICC’s official statement, the winning team would receive a substantial prize of $2.24 million (over 62 crore PKR) while the runner-up would be awarded $1.12 million (over 31.11 crore PKR).

Similarly, the semi-finalist teams will receive $560,000 (over 15.55 crore PKR).

Compared to the 2017 edition, the total prize pool for the tournament has been increased by 53%.

Each group stage victory would earn the winning team $34,000 while the teams finishing in fifth and sixth place would receive $350,000. The teams securing seventh and eighth place would be awarded $140,000 each.

Additionally, all the eight teams will be guaranteed $125,000 for competing in the event.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan Cricket Board has named the three Shaheens squads that will feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches in the build-up to the main event, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March.

For the 14 February match against Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan Shaheens will be captained by Shadab Khan, with Mansoor Amjad serving as coach-cum-manager.

Meanwhile, for the 17 February match against South Africa at National Stadium, Mohammad Hurraira will lead the side, with Ijaz Ahmed Junior as coach-cum-manager.

On the same day (17 February) in Dubai, Pakistan Shaheens will face Bangladesh, with Mohammad Haris as captain and Umar Gul as coach-cum-manager.

Shaheens squads:

vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore – Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan

vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi – Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram and Saad Khan

vs Bangladesh, ICC Academy, Dubai – Mohammad Haris (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir

Schedule of matches featuring Shaheens:

14 February – vs Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium (1400-2130)

17 February – vs South Africa, National Stadium Karachi (1400-2130)

17 February – vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy (1400-2130)

Other warm-up match:

16 February – New Zealand v Afghanistan, National Stadium Karachi (1400-2130)