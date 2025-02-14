US, India strike deal for F-35 stealth fighter jets amid growing defense ties

WASHINGTON – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US, where he called on President Donald Trump as two sides clinched a mega partnership focusing on trade and energy.

New Delhi offered to lower tariffs, repatriate undocumented Indian nationals, and purchase US military jets. The leaders also discussed military cooperation, including the sale of F-35 fighter jets.

The proposed deal to supply India with F-35 stealth fighters represents a major step in strengthening military ties between the two nations. Although the deal is still in its early stages and has not yet been formalized, Modi’s government has expressed strong interest in acquiring the advanced aircraft, which are currently only available to a select group of countries, including NATO members and Israel.

Supersonic stealth strike fighters F-35 are known for cutting-edge stealth technology and superior combat capabilities, and would improve India’s defense capabilities. As part of their broader strategic partnership, the two sides discussed enhanced cooperation on countering terrorism and trade agreements.

India’s interest in the F-35 is part of its broader efforts to modernize its military might, a process that is expected to cost over $200 billion.

Washington and New Delhi have long been military allies, and this move could signal a shift away from India’s historical reliance on Russian defense supplies, especially as Russia faces international sanctions due to its actions in Ukraine.