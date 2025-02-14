Babar Azam on verge of breaking multiple records against New Zealand

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is on the brink of breaking several records in the tri-nation series final against New Zealand.
The final match of the tri-series will be played today at National Stadium, Karachi, between Pakistan and New Zealand. The match will start at 2:00pm (local time) while the toss is scheduled for 1:30pm.
In this match, Babar Azam needs just 10 runs to complete 6,000 ODI runs. He has already scored 5,990 runs in 125 ODIs at an impressive average of 55. 98
Fastest 6,000 ODI runs by a Pakistani batter
By scoring 10 more runs, Babar Azam will become the fastest Pakistani batter to reach 6,000 ODI runs.
Additionally, he will become the 11th Pakistani cricketer to achieve this milestone.
The top three run-scorers for Pakistan in ODIs are:
Inzamam-ul-Haq – 11,701 runs
Mohammad Yousuf – 9,554 runs
Saeed Anwar – 8,824 runs
If Babar reaches 6,000 ODI runs today, he will equal South African legend Hashim Amla’s record for the fastest 6,000 ODI runs.
Fastest 6,000 ODI Runs (All-Time Record Holders)
Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 123 innings
Virat Kohli (India) – 136 innings
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 139 innings
David Warner (Australia) – 139 innings
Shikhar Dhawan (India) – 140 innings
Babar Azam already holds the record for the fastest 5,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 97 innings.
Most ODI centuries for Pakistan
Babar Azam is also just one century away from equaling Saeed Anwar’s record for the most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batter.
Saeed Anwar – 20 centuries
Babar Azam – 19 centuries
Mohammad Yousuf – 15 centuries
Fakhar Zaman – 11 centuries
Mohammad Hafeez – 11 centuries
If Babar scores a century in today’s match, he will become the second-fastest batter in ODI history to reach 20 centuries.
Fastest to ODI centuries
Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 108 innings
Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 118 innings (if he scores a century today)
Virat Kohli (India) – 133 innings
David Warner (Australia) – 142 innings
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 150 innings
AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 175 innings
All eyes will be on Babar Azam in the final match against New Zealand today with the said records within reach.