Babar Azam on verge of breaking multiple records against New Zealand

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is on the brink of breaking several records in the tri-nation series final against New Zealand.

The final match of the tri-series will be played today at National Stadium, Karachi, between Pakistan and New Zealand. The match will start at 2:00pm (local time) while the toss is scheduled for 1:30pm.

In this match, Babar Azam needs just 10 runs to complete 6,000 ODI runs. He has already scored 5,990 runs in 125 ODIs at an impressive average of 55. 98

Fastest 6,000 ODI runs by a Pakistani batter

By scoring 10 more runs, Babar Azam will become the fastest Pakistani batter to reach 6,000 ODI runs.

Additionally, he will become the 11th Pakistani cricketer to achieve this milestone.

The top three run-scorers for Pakistan in ODIs are:

Inzamam-ul-Haq – 11,701 runs

Mohammad Yousuf – 9,554 runs

Saeed Anwar – 8,824 runs

If Babar reaches 6,000 ODI runs today, he will equal South African legend Hashim Amla’s record for the fastest 6,000 ODI runs.

Fastest 6,000 ODI Runs (All-Time Record Holders)

Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 123 innings

Virat Kohli (India) – 136 innings

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 139 innings

David Warner (Australia) – 139 innings

Shikhar Dhawan (India) – 140 innings

Babar Azam already holds the record for the fastest 5,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 97 innings.

Most ODI centuries for Pakistan

Babar Azam is also just one century away from equaling Saeed Anwar’s record for the most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batter.

Saeed Anwar – 20 centuries

Babar Azam – 19 centuries

Mohammad Yousuf – 15 centuries

Fakhar Zaman – 11 centuries

Mohammad Hafeez – 11 centuries

If Babar scores a century in today’s match, he will become the second-fastest batter in ODI history to reach 20 centuries.

Fastest to ODI centuries

Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 108 innings

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 118 innings (if he scores a century today)

Virat Kohli (India) – 133 innings

David Warner (Australia) – 142 innings

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 150 innings

AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 175 innings

All eyes will be on Babar Azam in the final match against New Zealand today with the said records within reach.