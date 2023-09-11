It is mandatory to obtain a driving license before hitting the road as it is crime to drive a vehicle without getting the document from the competent authority.

The driving licenses for motorcycles, cars, commercial vehicles and others are issued by the traffic police department after assessing the driving skills of the applicant. If the person clears the test, the authority issued him a license, allowing him to drive the vehicle on roads.

Required Documents For Permanent License

Application Form (A) within File Cover

Original Learner Permit of at least 6 weeks.

Medical Certificate

3 Passport size fresh Photo Graphs (Attested)

An Attested Copy of C.N.I.C.

Paste a Ticket of Required Fee on License Document.

Slip to deposit Rs100 in any branch of Habib Bank (only for Lahore)

After completing the documents, the applicant can visit any nearby office and undertake the test to obtain the license.

Fake License Issue

There are also some corrupt elements, who misguide people about the lawful process for obtaining the license, and manage to lure them to get the license without undertaking the test. For this, they demand hefty amount and hand over people a fake license.

Traffic Police

However, the online system has been introduced in Punjab to curb the fake licenses. THe Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS) Phase-II automates the processes for driving license issuance, renewal and upgrades. These activities are carried out throughout the province of Punjab. This system provides quick processing service to public and up to date statistics to the authorities by using state of the art technology and equipment. The system redefines the issuance process of all types of licenses by using a centralized network.

Verify Driving License Online in Punjab

After obtaining the driving license, the holder of the official document can visit to DLIMS website. On home page, you will find an option “Verify Your Driving License”.

Click the “verify now” but that will take you to the relevant page, demanding CNIC number and license number.

If you are obtaining a valid license, the data of the holder will appear on the website. Otherwise, it will show that no record found.