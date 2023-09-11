KARACHI – Pakistani rupee maintained its gaining streak of previous week against the US dollar in interbank and open markets on Monday.

During intraday trading, the foreign currency has shed Rs2.45 to drop to Rs300.50 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the greenback has dropped below Rs300 as it is being traded at Rs299 amid hopes that the rupee will register more gains.

On Friday, the US dollar had settled at 302.95 in the inter-bank market after moved down by Rs1.99 against the rupee.

The rupee has started recovery after the country’s top civil and military leaders adopted a strong stance for socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).