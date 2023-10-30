Visitors from Pakistan are required to obtain a visa for visiting the Kingdom of Bahrain for the purpose of tourism or business.

The Ministry of Interior, Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA) has launched an online service to apply for the evisa for visit.

The kingdom offered three types of visit visas to Pakistan nationals:

Visit Visa – 2 Weeks Single Entry

Visit Visa – Three Months Multiple Entry

Visit Visa – One Year Multiple Entry

How To Apply for Bahrain evisa

Following are the steps to Apply for the visit visa:

First you need to go to this link. Click on the “Apply for Visa” link on the homepage and proceed to fill the eligibility page. Click next to view the Visa types available in the following page and their respective conditions. Select the Visa type, then click on “Apply now”. Fill the online application form and complete the next steps.

Attach the required documents. If you want to pay for multiple applications with the same credit card, then press the “Submit another application” button and repeat the process as needed until all applications are completed.

Pay for the application(s) fees (First Payment) using a credit card through a secure session with a payment gateway and do not forget to take a note of the Application Reference Number(s) supplied.

Your application will go through the NPRA Process and once your application is approved, you will receive a notification email and a PIN.

Go to the Visa homepage and press on “Pay for Application”. Fill the required information and enter the PIN to retrieve the applications.

In the case that your application was not approved, you will receive a notification email either to contact the selected Embassy or NPRA.

Required Documents:

Copy of the applicant’s passport. (Family Page and any additional information page).

Copy of valid confirmed return air ticket.

Copy of hotel booking in Kingdom of Bahrain. Alternately, in case you are staying with a relative/friend, please provide a copy of their ID reader’s print out.

Copy of a bank statement under the visitor’s name covering the last three months with an ending balance of not less than the equivalent of USD 1000.

Bahrain Visit Visa Fee

Total fee for applying for the 2 week visit visa is 9 Bahraini Dinar.