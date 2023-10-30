ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the twin cities on Monday evening/night and the following two days.

Cold weather is likely to prevail in hilly areas during the night.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 13-15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 12-14 C on Wednesday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 17-19 C on Tuesday and 16-18 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Cold weather prevailed in northern areas of the country.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 03 C below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded -01 C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 14 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 17 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.