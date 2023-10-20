DUBAI – Driving in the UAE can be a unique experience, as the Gulf nation ranks among the top countries globally in the quality of roads. The Emirates is however known for being strict in enforcing traffic laws.

The country of over 9 million people has stringent traffic regulations and imposes substantial fines and penalties for violations but getting a driving license can be a relatively straightforward process for some, while for others, it might be a little hard, mainly due to pre-requisites.

The procedure of getting a driving license in the Gulf region may depend on many factors, including your nationality and prior driving experience.

In recent years, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai has introduced Click and Drive initiative to improve the driving licence services and to ease the migration process to smart and digital platforms.

Authorities digitised eye testing process by introducing an eye testing service on the go, while residents can perform the procedure online.

The ‘Click and Drive’ initiative allows license aspirants to fill out the registration process online, select their preferred driving institute and pay the fees for the training packages in person.

Follow these steps to get your driving licence in the UAE

Step 1: Please visit RTA platform. Here’s the link https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704255 and click ‘Apply Now’.

Step 2: Please select if you have a driving licence issued by another country. Pick ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

Step 3: If you are already holding licence from any other country, you can change your existing driving license to the one accepted in UAE. Please check list of certain countries.

In case, if your existing driving list was issued from the country which is not on the list, you first need to register for driving classes.

If you do not have a driving licence, click on NO, and start register for driving classes.

Step 4: Pick the driving licence category, from Light Vehicle Automatic, Light Vehicle (Manual), Motorcycle, and Heavy vehicle

Step 5: The portal will guide you to required classes and tests you need to take to get a driving licence. This includes theory lectures, basic knowledge test, Eye Test, Practical training, and Road test.

Step 6: Once you complete all above mentioned steps and pass all steps, you will get driving license.

Step 7: At RTA web, you will get lowest estimated price for the driving classes. For beginner, the basic package cost around AED3,865.

Step 8: It will require your Emirates ID number and expiry date. Enter and proceed with ‘continue’ button.

Step 9: Enter your contact number. The enter Unified number on your UAE residence visa and your mobile number.

Step 10: Roads and transport authority portal will then share a OTP to your mobile number via SMS. Enter OTP and verify.

Step 11: After entering and verifying all personal details, including profession and sponsor. Enter your email address and select your preferred language.

Step 12: Proceed with ‘continue’ button and choose the driving institute branch you want to enroll in.

Step 13: After the online process, please visit driving institute to pay fees and open the learning file.