Germany, a Western European country, is among the top-five economies in the world and offers massive job opportunities in various sectors.

Truck driving profession has been in high demand in Germany due to its economic activities in the European region.

People from Pakistan can easily get a job as truck driver in the country if they hold a valid driving license of CE category.

Keeping in view the demand of the truck drivers in various countries, the National Highway and Motorways Police in Pakistan has started issuing CE category license to those who meet the criteria.

The holder of the Pakistani license will make it easier for people travelling to Germany to get the local license to drive a truck.

NHMP has started issuing a CE category driving license for the general public, enabling drivers to operate trailers.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications and Information Technology Shahid Ashraf Tarar inaugurated the launch of the CE category license at a ceremony, saying it would bring more employment opportunities to the youth.

How Many CE Category License Will be issued?

IG Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khawaja said the department is committed to issuing 3,000 to 5,000 CE category driving licenses by next year. He said transparency will be ensure in the examination process.

Where to Apply for Truck Driver License for Germany in Pakistan?

The CE category driving license is currently being issued from the HTV Test Center Sangjani, Islamabad.

Requirements for Truck Driver License

Applicants must have a valid LTV driving license for at least one year. The aspiring applicants must also pass a theoretical and practical test conducted by the Motorway Police.

Truck driver license fee in Pakistan

The National Highways and Motorways Police received Rs5,000 in wake of fee for the truck driver license for Germany.