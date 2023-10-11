The Directorate General of Public Security has introduced a new electronic service that will facilitate people to obtain a valid driving license in Saudi Arabia for citizens and residents.

The service allows Saudi citizens and expatriates, including form Pakistan and India, to carry out the necessary procedures to acquire a driver’s license that permits them to legally drive in the Kingdom.

Apply for Saudi Driving License

Visit the Absher Platform Select “Issuing a Driver’s License” Book an appointment in a driving school for theoretical testing. If you hold a valid international or foreign license, please skip to step 6. Once your application has been accepted, you will receive a message verifying your registration. Perform and pass the necessary hours and requirements. This includes medical examination at one of the accredited centers, including the practical and theoretical stages. Supervised by the General Traffic Department. Applicants are exempted from the test if they hold a valid foreign or international driving license recognized by the relevant department in the Kingdom. To follow up on the status of your license, log in to your Asbher account. Click on [My Services], then [Inquires], then [Traffic], and then [Public Query Driving License] Enter the required information, including National ID or Iqama number and date of birth. Click on [View] for all information about the driving license.

Saudi Arabia Driving License Fee Update October 2023

The director has fixed same driving license fee for Saudi citizen and residents. Therefore the fee will be same for the Pakistan and Indian nationals.

According to official website, the service fee for issuance of driving license is 200 Saudi Riyal as of October 2023.