How much does Petrol cost in India, Bangladesh and other Asian Countries in Pakistani Rupees?

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices continue to climb, now hovering near Rs400 per litre in Pakistan, adding more pressure on household budgets. As costs keep rising locally, many people are increasingly curious about how much neighbouring countries like India, Bangladesh, and others are actually paying for fuel, and whether burden is as heavy across the region or different elsewhere.

A striking economic disparity emerged in South Asia, where fuel prices remain broadly similar in US dollar terms, but Pakistan has been identified as most financially burdened country in the region when it comes to fuel affordability.

Petrol Price Comparison

Pakistan stands at around $1.41 per litre, India at $1.10, Bangladesh at $1.05, and Sri Lanka at approximately $1.40 per litre. On paper, the difference appears marginal.

Country Local Currency Price Price in Pak Rupee India ₹94 – 95/L 310 – 315 Sri Lanka LKR 395 – 405/L 355 – 365 Bangladesh BDT 135 – 140/L 325 – 335 Pakistan PKR 393/L 393

Pakistan’s per capita income is estimated between $1,400 and $1,600, placing it significantly below its regional peers. In comparison, India stands at roughly $2,600–$2,700, Bangladesh at $2,500–$2,600, while Sri Lanka leads with over $4,500 per capita income.

While fuel prices may look similar in dollar terms, Pakistanis are forced to spend a far larger share of their earnings just to meet basic transportation and energy needs. As a result, Pakistan consistently ranks as the most financially strained country in South Asia when fuel costs are measured against income levels.

India and Bangladesh, with relatively higher incomes, are better able to absorb fluctuations in global oil prices. Sri Lanka, despite its recent economic turbulence and sovereign default in 2022, still maintains the strongest fuel affordability position in the region due to its higher per capita income base.

Pakistan dependence on Imported Fuel

The country of over 250million remains heavily dependent on imported petroleum products to meet its energy needs, with imports covering roughly 80–85% of total consumption. Domestic crude oil production is relatively small, about 80,000–90,000 barrels per day (bpd), while national consumption stands much higher at around 420,000–480,000 bpd.

Here’s a clear summary table of key statistics on Pakistan’s petroleum dependence and consumption, based on the latest available data (primarily 2024–March 2026).Key Statistics Table

Metric Value Total Oil Consumption ~424,000 barrels per day (bpd) Total Oil Consumption ~440,000–479,000 bpd Domestic Crude Oil Production ~80,000–90,000 bpd Import Dependence 80–85% Petrol (Motor Spirit / Gasoline) Consumption ~240,000 bpd (2023) / ~670,000 metric tons (March 2026) High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Consumption ~183,000 bpd (2023) / 590,000 metric tons (March 2026) Furnace Oil (FO) Sales 88,000–90,000 metric tons Monthly Petroleum Sales (Total) 1.44 million metric tons Cumulative Petroleum Sales 12.4 million metric tons Transport Sector Share ~80% of total petroleum use Oil in Primary Energy Mix ~20–29%

Pakistan imports most of its crude oil and refined petroleum products, mainly from Middle Eastern suppliers such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. Annual import bill: Fluctuates significantly with global oil prices, often ranging between $10–17 billion.

Gasoline consumption is a major driver, estimated at roughly 240,000 bpd, fueled largely by the transport sector. Transport dominance: Around 80% of petroleum products are consumed by transport, especially cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles.

Recent figures show about 13.17 million metric tonnes (FY2025, July–March), reflecting a moderate year-on-year increase as economic activity recovers.