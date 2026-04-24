New Petrol Prices in Pakistan from April 25, 2026

ISLAMABAD – New Petrol Price in Pakistan jumped to Rs393 per litre from April 25, 2026 amid a surge in global oil prices.

Consumers across Pakistan are bracing for another major blow as the government has officially increased petroleum prices. According to the latest revision, the price of Petrol surged sharply from Rs. 366.58 per litre to Rs. 393.35 per litre, with an increase of Rs. 26.77 per litre in a single move.

Diesel has also been raised by the same margin, climbing from Rs. 353.42 to Rs. 380.19 per litre.

US President Donald Trump called the ceasefire as “indefinite,” but Iran is not engaging in talks, creating a fragile standoff. Meanwhile, vessel seizures and increased threats in the strait have slowed shipping, raising concerns about prolonged supply constraints and continued volatility in global oil markets.

As global petrol prices are not expected to come down soon, both US, and Iran delegations are due in Islamabad and any breakthrough in talks could pave a way for relief in oil prices.