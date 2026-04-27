Pakistan braces for heatwave as temperatures rise above normal

Heatwaves are expected in parts of Pakistan in the second half of the current week, with several regions already witnessing rising temperatures.

According to observational data, temperatures in southern Punjab, upper Sindh, and southern and eastern Balochistan are currently 2°C to 4°C above normal levels. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to develop in these areas between April 29 and May 3.

The PMD has advised the public to take precautionary measures to avoid heat-related health risks. Experts recommend staying indoors until the afternoon, avoiding direct sunlight when going outside, and maintaining proper hydration.

Climatological trends show that May and June are typically the hottest months in Pakistan. Heat-prone regions such as southern Punjab, upper Sindh, and parts of Balochistan often experience extreme temperatures ranging between 43°C and 45°C during this period, while heatwave conditions can push readings as high as 52°C.

The PMD also noted that current ENSO and IOD conditions remain neutral. Global climate models suggest a possible shift toward El Niño conditions between May and July. This could contribute to a gradual rise in temperatures over the coming months.

At the same time, some relief is expected in the northern parts of the country due to westerly weather systems. These systems are likely to pass between April 27–29 and May 3–5, bringing a temporary temperature drop of 2°C to 4°C in these areas.