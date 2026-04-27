Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Some relief in sight as rain likely

Relief is in sight as scattered rains and windstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days.

Right now, parts of the country are experiencing 2°C to 4°C above-normal temperatures. The rains, though light and scattered, will bring some relief by decreasing the temperatures during the forecast period.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over the western and central parts of the country.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather accompanied by isolated dust-windstorms and light rain is expected in south/central Punjab, north Balochistan, western/lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and upper Sindh on Monday night. Isolated light rain-thunderstorm may also occur in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, rain and wind-thunderstorms are expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, south/east Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rain-thunderstorms occurred in Mohenjo-Daro and Multan.

Nawabshah was the hottest place in Pakistan with a maximum temperature of 48°C. The maximum temperature in Jacobabad, Sakrand, Khairpur, Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro and Larkana was recorded at 47°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 54%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52%.