Petrol jumps to R393.35 in Pakistan after another increase

ISLAMABAD — Consumers across Pakistan are set to face another surge in fuel prices as the government has announced another increase in Petrol rates, effective from April 25, 2026.

According to the latest revision, the price of Motor Spirit (Petrol) has been increased from Rs. 366.58 to Rs. 393.35 per litre, marking a sharp rise of Rs. 26.77 per litre. Similarly, High Speed Diesel (HSD) has also been raised by Rs. 26.77 per litre, moving from Rs. 353.42 to Rs. 380.19 per litre.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Product Old Price New Price Increase per Litre Motor Spirit (Petrol) Rs. 366.58 Rs. 393.35 + Rs. 26.77 High Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs. 353.42 Rs. 380.19 + Rs. 26.77

The simultaneous increase in both major fuels is expected to have a broad economic impact, potentially pushing up transportation costs, freight charges, and overall inflation in the coming weeks.

Petrol is widely used in private transport, motorcycles, and small vehicles, while diesel is a key fuel for heavy transport, agriculture machinery, and logistics services, making its price change particularly significant for the supply chain.

Consumers and businesses are now bracing for a likely ripple effect in the prices of essential goods and services as the new rates come into force.