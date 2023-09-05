Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during next twenty-four hours. However, rain with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning.

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit fifteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy chances of rain and wind with thundershower weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning. Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh ten, Pulwama and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.—INP