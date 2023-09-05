Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and valuables from their possession. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City Alipur, Muhammad Ayub, and his team conducted an operation against illegal weapon holders and recovered a Kalashnikov, along with bullets, from the accused.

Meanwhile, SHO Zarif Khan of Gujrat town police station intercepted the criminals involved in robberies. His team managed to recover four stolen motorcycles, along with a sum of Rs one lakh, from four accused.