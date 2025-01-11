Lahore Bar Association’s annual elections underway today

LAHORE – The Lahore Bar Association’s annual elections are underway on Saturday (today).

Total 35 candidates are contesting on 11 positions.

A total of 14,712 voters will cast their votes using a biometric system.

Four candidates are contesting on the seqt of President: Advocate Irfan Hayat Bajwa, Mubashir Rehman Chaudhry, Adeeb Aslam Bhindar and Mian Faiz Ali.

For the Vice President (Lahore Bar) seat, six candidates are in the race: Sajid Hussain Baloch, Malik Afzal Bashir, Malik Saif Khokhar, Mian Sharjeel, Mian Tahir Munir and Humayun Zaheer Bhatti.

For the Vice President (Model Town Courts) seat, three candidates—Asif Kanwal Khan, Aslam Bhullar, and Waqas Kahloon—are expected to have a tough contest.

Similarly, three candidates—Aflatoon Jhakkar, Zahid Mahmood Gul and Abid Latif Khokhar—are competing for the Vice President (Cantt Courts) seat.

Six candidates are contesting for the Secretary Lahore Bar position. These include Junaid Haider Ansari, Shoaib Ashraf Bhatti, Malik Sharjeel Khokhar, Malik Fahad Nisar Khokhar, Naseer Bhalla and Waqar Khan.

For the Joint Secretary position, three candidates—Samina Basra, Hafiz Shujaat Ali and Shakeel Ishaq Khan—are expected to face stiff competition.

The Finance Secretary position has three contenders: Ejaz Gujar, Zohaib Khan and Malik Nadeem.

Four candidates are in the race for Library Secretary: Arshad Chadhar, M. Faryad Chaudhry, Samina Khokhar and Adnan Amjad Bhatti.

Polling will continue from 9:00am to 5:00pm.