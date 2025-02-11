Pakistan’s EV Revolution ‘Electric Chalao, Paisay Bachao’ for cleaner, greener future

Farhad Siddiqui – a resident of Lahore – switched from driving a petrol bike to using an EV bike for his 25-km daily commute. The change reduced his fuel costs, saving him money each month while also helping the environment. Faisal now advocates Electric Chalao, Paisay Bachao for sustainable commuting, encouraging others to go electric as practical and eco-friendly alternates.

This story of one individual shows the latest trend, as Pakistani government is now taking major steps to open doors to a greener, more economical future. Through initiatives like supporting electric vehicles, and power tariff reduction to setting up charging stations, things are changing under new push to make sustainable transportation more accessible in the country of over 242 million – which is highly vulnerable to climate change.

Sharif led government is taking serious steps for sustainable transportation, with Power Division bringing A-game about Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, opening doors to a greener, more economical future. With the government focusing on EV adoption, the country is set to become a regional leader in eco-friendly transportation. Here’s a breakdown of what this revolutionary step means for consumers, entrepreneurs, and the environment:

To make EV charging more affordable, the South Asian nation slashed tariff for charging stations by staggering 44pc, from Rs71 to Rs39.70 per unit, in what is said to be a groundbreaking step.

Charging Stations

As Pakistani government moves forward with the establishment of nationwide charging stations, it also offers big opportunity for entrepreneurs to set up their own stations. With an easy and streamlined process, entrepreneurs can apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) and establish charging and battery swapping stations.

The process is now quicker and more efficient, with approvals being processed through NEECA’s online one-window system within just 15 days. The registration fee for charging station permits is set at a reasonable PKR 50,000, encouraging investment in this burgeoning sector. Furthermore, the stations will be equipped to support five levels of charging technology and will be compatible with global EV standards.

Fuel Your Savings, Power Pakistan’s Economy with EVs

The switch to electric bikes presents a massive financial benefit for consumers, with travel costs expected to be three times cheaper compared to petrol and diesel-powered vehicles. Return on investment (ROI) for EV rides is expected within a year, with the average conversion cost around Rs50,000.

Furthermore, Pakistan stands to save billions of dollars annually by reducing its $6 billion fuel import dependency. These savings will have a profound impact on the nation’s foreign exchange reserves and contribute to long-term economic stability.

‘Breathe Easy, Live Better’

The electrification of bikes and three-wheelers will definitely cut air pollution in major cities, a positive shift not only improves air quality but also has a long-lasting impact on public health, making cities healthier places to live.

EV revolution further brings new opportunities for entrepreneurial growth and job creation. With a growing focus on the EV infrastructure, there will be an increase in investment opportunities, both local and foreign. Moreover, new jobs will emerge across the EV value chain, from manufacturing to service and maintenance.

National Sustainability Goals

Pakistan’s eyes adopting 30pc electric vehicles by 2030 is part of a broader strategy to promote sustainability, reduce fuel import dependence, and enhance energy security.

With this change, the country is moving to decrease its reliance on imported oil, which not only burdens its finances but also contributes to environmental pollution. This shift will help reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and lower the nation’s carbon footprint. Additionally, moving towards electric vehicles will strengthen energy security by reducing vulnerability to fluctuations in global oil prices and supply disruptions.

How to Get Involved

Charging Stations : Entrepreneurs interested in setting up charging stations can apply for permits through NEECA’s website (https://neeca.gov.pk/).

Consumer Savings: Switch to electric bikes and enjoy up to three times lower travel costs compared to conventional vehicles.

Pakistan’s EV revolution is just beginning, and its impact is set to be transformative for the economy, the environment, and society.