Turkmenistan’s neutrality: A model for global peace, regional stability

Pakistan stood by Turkmenistan’s fair stance for 3 decades: Dr Tariq

Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality has served as a model for diplomatic balance, fostering regional stability, economic cooperation, and global peaceinitiatives for three decades.

Speakers shared these views at the International Conference on “The Role of Neutrality in Strengthening International Peace,” organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in collaboration with the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) the other day.

The event marked three decades of Turkmenistan’s global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly’s unanimous adoption of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” co-sponsored by 86 nations, including Pakistan.

They said neutrality is not a passive stance but an active diplomatic approach that fosters peace, stability, and economic cooperation in an increasingly polarized world. Turkmenistan’s model of permanent neutrality, recognized by the United Nations, serves as an effective tool for conflict resolution, regional integration, and global mediation.

They said positive neutrality allows states to engage with diverse international actors, promoting trust, non-interference, and balanced foreign relations. Amid global tensions rise and alliances shift, adopting a neutral foreign policy has enhanced Turkmenistan’s diplomatic leverage, trade opportunities, and security partnerships while preventing entanglement in major power rivalries.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Fazal Choudhary, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs while praising the Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with Turkmenistan. He noted that both nations share common goals in energy security, trade expansion, and regional connectivity through initiatives like the TAPI gas pipeline. He commended Turkmenistan’s leadership in promoting multilateral cooperation and peace diplomacy.

Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in his welcome remarks highlighted the contours of the Turkmenistan’s dedication towards fostering peace, stability, and economic development. He further highlighted Turkmenistan’s initiatives in energy, trade, and cultural diplomacy, strengthening bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Dr. Farhat Asif, President of IPDS, opened the conference by highlighting the importance of Turkmenistan’s neutrality in shaping international peace efforts. She emphasized that neutrality is not passive but an active diplomatic strategy that enhances global cooperation. She noted that Turkmenistan’s commitment to neutrality has allowed the country to play a constructive role in regional economic projects and peace initiatives.

Mohamed Yahya, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, stressed the significance of neutrality in global diplomacy. He noted that Turkmenistan’s diplomatic approach aligns with the UN’s peacekeeping efforts, contributing to regional stability and conflict prevention. He highlighted the importance of diplomatic neutrality in fostering economic partnerships and sustainable development.

Dr. Khurram Iqbal, Head of the International Relations Department at the National Defense University, provided an academic perspective on neutrality, emphasizing its role in conflict resolution and regional stability.

He pointed out that Turkmenistan’s neutrality enables it to act as a mediator in international conflicts and economic negotiations. He highlighted the importance of Pakistan-Turkmenistan collaboration in security, trade, and regional peace efforts.

Dr. Taraq Waheed, Head of the Department of Social Sciences at SZABIST, emphasized the impact of neutrality on cultural diplomacy and economic development. He highlighted Turkmenistan’s proactive role in fostering regional economic projects and its commitment to peaceful coexistence. He called for greater academic and research collaborations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan to enhance bilateral understanding and engagement. Participants reaffirmed the need and commitment for continued engagement in trade, energy, and cultural partnerships, strengthening the historical ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The event was followed by exchange of souvenirs and iftar dinner and was attended by large number of diplomats and members of the civil society.