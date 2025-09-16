Honda City 1.2 CVT with high-grade interior price update

LAHORE – The Honda City 1.2 LS CVT remains one of the most sought-after compact sedans in Pakistan, appreciated for its modern design, fuel economy, and dependable performance.

Under the hood, the vehicle is powered by a 1.2-liter SOHC i-VTEC engine, offering a refined driving experience. Its continuously variable transmission (CVT) ensures smooth gear shifts and enhances fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for both urban commutes and longer journeys.

The car comes equipped with key safety and convenience features such as dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), power steering, electric windows, and an easy-to-use infotainment system. These features make the City 1.2 LS CVT both secure and comfortable for daily use.

Its spacious interior and comfortable seating make it a family-friendly option. On the outside, the car features a sleek profile with a bold front grille and sharply designed headlights, giving it a contemporary and stylish look.

Honda continues to uphold its reputation in Pakistan for long-lasting quality and strong resale value, and the City 1.2 LS CVT is a testament to that legacy.

Buyers can choose from a range of attractive color options including Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Taffeta White, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, and Morning Mist Grey. Among these, the Crystal Black Pearl stands out with its deep, glossy finish that adds a premium touch to the car’s overall appearance.

Offering a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish package, the Honda City 1.2 LS CVT remains a top contender in Pakistan’s competitive sedan market.

Honda City 1.2 CVT Ex-Factory Price

The price of Honda City 1.2 LS CVT in Pakistan stands at Rs4,737,000, as of September 2025.

Price with High-Grade Interior

If the buyer wants high-grade interior in Honda City 1.2 CVT, he/she will pay additional Rs30,000 and it will take the cost to Rs4,767,000.

The buyers are also subject to pay tax and destination charges at the time of purchase.